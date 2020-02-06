Flex workspaces can help fight climate change: report

The growth of flexible workplaces outside of major city centres and business districts is eliminating lengthy and environmentally damaging commutes, making it a new and unlikely weapon in the fight against climate change, according to a report from office solutions provider Regus.

“Commuting can be uncomfortable, unfriendly and incredibly time-consuming. It is also a huge source of global pollution,” says Wayne Berger, CEO of Regus’ parent company IWG Canada and Latin America. “In an age where every business and individual has a responsibility for their environmental impact in the world, commuting into major cities looks increasingly old fashioned.”

By 2029, outer city office spaces will reduce carbon emissions by the equivalent of 1,280 transatlantic flights between London and New York each year. This is equivalent to 2,560,000 metric tonnes of carbon stopped from entering the atmosphere annually, just by working nearer to home, says the Flex Economy report.