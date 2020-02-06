Flex workspaces can help fight climate change: report

‘Commuting is a huge source of global pollution’
The growth of flexible workplaces outside of major city centres and business districts is eliminating lengthy and environmentally damaging commutes, making it a new and unlikely weapon in the fight against climate change, according to a report from office solutions provider Regus.
“Commuting can be uncomfortable, unfriendly and incredibly time-consuming. It is also a huge source of global pollution,” says Wayne Berger, CEO of Regus’ parent company IWG Canada and Latin America. “In an age where every business and individual has a responsibility for their environmental impact in the world, commuting into major cities looks increasingly old fashioned.”
By 2029, outer city office spaces will reduce carbon emissions by the equivalent of 1,280 transatlantic flights between London and New York each year. This is equivalent to 2,560,000 metric tonnes of carbon stopped from entering the atmosphere annually, just by working nearer to home, says the Flex Economy report.
The setup could also contribute more than $13.7 billion annually to local Canadian economies in the next decade, according to a separate report by Regus.
A local, flexible office space will save workers an average of 7,416 hours per year in reduced commuting times, leading to a reduction of 118 metric tonnes of carbon emissions per centre annually, says Regus.
This amounts to 9,348 hours and 168 metric tonnes per year in Canada and 208 metric tonnes per year in the United States.
“Our vision is that, in the near future, there will be a professional workspace available on every corner, ending the idea of commuting for good. This will benefit our personal health, as well as that of our planet,” says Berger.